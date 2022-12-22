Members of the KISU swim club gave it their all at the recent TRU in Kamloops to win the meet with 3,887 points over Kelowna (3,296) and Kamloops (3,000).
The KISU boys slipped ahead of the pack in the final event, winning by 30 points (1,734.5) over Kelowna (1,702.5) and Kamloops (1350). The girls held a large lead for the majority of the meet (2,152.5) to 1,649 for Kamloops and 1,593.5 for Kelowna.
KISU’s top 10 point scorers were:
Taryn Weatherhead 139
Jack Dodds 134
Dayla Yamaoka 130
Marlee Winser 130
Amy Hawkins 123.5
Hercules Gilman 121.5
Hannah Rutten 119
Charlotte Glynes 116
Kyah De Mitri 114
Daniel Callahan 112
Hercules Gilman set a new club record in the 1500 Free with a time of 16.32.8; knocking 55.58 seconds off of his entry time.
Gold medal winners included Dayla Yamaoka (200 IM, 200 Back, and 400 IM); Sydney Wilson (200 IM); Seth Vander Merwe (50 Breaststroke); Marlee Winser ( 200 IM and 50 Free); Jack Dodds (200 Free, 200 IM, 100 and 200 Breaststroke); Hannah Rutten (50, 100 and 200 Backstroke); Sean Cribb (200 Fly); Taryn Weaterhead (50, 100, 200 Fly and 800 Freestyle); Charlotte Glynes 100 and 200 Breaststroke); Daniel Callahan (50 Free); Amy Hawkins (50 Back); and Hercules Gilman (200, 400 and 1500 Freestyle); and Paige Dooling (400 IM).
KISU also had a great showing in the relays taking first place in the boys 12&U 200 Free and 200 Medley Relay (Seth Vander Merwe, Jack Dodds, Fraser Glynes, and Leandro Louw). Olivia Seddon, Dayla Yamaoka, Amy Hawkins, and Anne-Marie Molachyk took home first in the 12&U girls 200 Medley, while Marlee Winser, Hannah Rutten, Kyah De Mitri, and Tarun Weatherhead placed first in both the 13&14 Girls 200 Free and 200 Medley. Finally, the 13&14 boys team of Hercules Gilman, Julius Bartkowicz, Prehan Mathew, and Daniel Callahan placed first in the 200 Frees relay.