The BC Hockey League (BCHL) announced the Three Stars of the Week on Monday, with Penticton Vees forward Josh Nadeau named the Third Star, for the week ending Nov. 6th.
Nadeau, 19, had six points in the Vees two wins last week over the Prince George Spruce Kings and Wenatchee Wild. Nadeau had three assists in Friday’s 4-0 shutout victory over the Spruce Kings. Saturday, he had another three helpers and was named the second star in the Vees’ 5-1 win over the Wild.
Nadeau, who is committed to the University of Maine, is second in BCHL scoring with 33 points (9G, 24A) in 16 games. He is currently riding an 11-game point streak heading into this weekend’s action.
The Vees host the Vernon Vipers on Remembrance Day at the SOEC; puck drop is 7:00 pm. Single game tickets for adults are $17, seniors are $15. Youth under 19 are free, courtesy of Peter’s Brothers Construction. Single game tickets are available at the Valley First box office, or online at www.valleyfirsttix.com