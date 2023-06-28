Penticton Vees forward Bradly Nadeau was selected by the Carolina Hurricanes, in the first round, 30th overall, in the 2023 NHL Draft in Nashville, TN.
Nadeau is the highest draft pick to come out of the B.C. Hockey League since Alex Newhook (Victoria Grizzlies) was selected 16th overall in 2019 by the Colorado Avalanche.
Vees’ President, General Manager & Head Coach Fred Harbinson says Nadeau’s dedication over the past two seasons led him to this point, “Extremely happy for Bradly and his family. Our organization is thrilled to see him rewarded for all the extra work he has put in to be considered an elite player.”
Nadeau, 18, had a decorated 2022-23 season. The left-winger led the BCHL in scoring with 113 points in 54 regular season games. The St-Francois-de-Madawaska, NB, product led the league in goals (45), assists (68), points per-game (2.09), power play goals (18), power play assists (29), and game-winning goals (10). His 113 points was also the highest single season total from a player since 2015-16. Nadeau’s stellar season earned him the Verne Dye Memorial Trophy as the BCHL’s Most Valuable Player. He didn’t miss a step in the BCHL Playoffs, leading the Vees to their second-consecutive Fred Page Cup championship. Nadeau had 35 points in 17 playoff games and was the inaugural winner of the Jeff Tambellini Trophy, as BCHL Playoff MVP.
In his two seasons in Penticton, Nadeau compiled 65 goals and 159 points in 103 career regular season games. He added another 59 points in 34 career playoff games.
Nadeau is the fourth player under Harbinson to be selected in the first round of the NHL Draft. He joins Tyson Jost (Colorado, 2016), Dante Fabbro (Nashville, 2016), and Beau Bennett (Pittsburgh, 2010).