After two weeks of above-normal temperatures and icy/slushy conditions, Old Man Winter returned to the Okanagan’s cross-country ski areas and downhill resorts for Family Day and (U.S.) Presidents’ Week.
The result was dumps of fresh powder as well as frigid temperatures, but heart-warming sunshine made all the difference.
Kelowna Nordic Ski and Snowshoe Club had 10 cm of fresh snow and -3 C last Sunday before the big freeze so the Sheriff and Constant Companion Carmen did our new favoruite loop of Riverside Connector, Backcountry Connector and Backcountry back to the Main Cabin while meeting numerous friends in the Central Okanagan Outdoors Club on freshly-groomed trails.
On Family Day Monday, Big White Ski Resort reported 35 cm (14 inches) of new snow during the past seven days; Silver Star Mountain Resort had 29 cm; and Apex Mountain Resort had 30 cm. Powder alerts!
Meanwhile, Nickel Plate Nordic Centre’s daily bulletin reported misadventures: “Stay positive. Stay positive. And whatever you do, don’t curse the grooming report. So it’s the Family Day long weekend, and the groomer broke out on Vindicator, so there’s no ‘real’ grooming on the ski trails. It’s time to go old school and enjoy making your own tracks through paradise. Fortunately, the trails should still be in decent shape from
yesterday.”
The little groomer stepped in until the big groomer was repaired.
——————
Big White Ski Resort has more than $10,000 in prizes for the 8th annual Telus Kelowna Cup today (Feb. 26). The snow cross track in Telus Park has a fun, family-friendly format in support of the Kelowna Women’s Shelter.
Big White also gives away weekly prizes for social media users who snap a photo of their experience at the resort and tag #SkiBigWhite.
This spring, it has the Ultimate Spring Tailgate prize pack including a portable BBQ, accessories, chairs, tables and gadgets. To enter, follow Big White on Instagram and post your best tailgate pics to #skibigwhite and #bwtailgate. Contest runs until March 19.
As a show of gratitude for health-care workers across the region, Big White is offering a free lift ticket and 50 per cent off ski/snowboard rentals on March 2, 9 and 30 to all Interior Health employees.
——————
Telemark Nordic Club is hosting the 2022 Teck BC Track Attack Championships this weekend with more than 250 racers
10 to 13 years of age from clubs across B.C. and the U.S. Today is the 2K interval start at 10 a.m. and four-by-1.5K relay at 1 p.m. while the 300-metre sprint qualifier has a 9 a.m. Sunday start. Heats to follow the qualifier.
——————
Telemark Nordic Club has set another new membership record with 2,036 members/season passholders this winter, a 14% increase over last year’s record. Yet, a few people have still not picked up their season pass cards yet.
——————
Two notices for those who use the Okanagan Rail Trail.
The City of Kelowna is installing protective netting around the baseball diamonds at Lombardy Park near Gordon Drive and Clifton Road so you won’t have to dodge flying baseballs (and for traffic on Clement Avenue). The trail could be closed for a few more days. A detour is available.
Beginning March 1, Mill Creek Bridge on Old Vernon Road will be replaced and the road raised to prevent flooding. So this popular cycling route will be closed between Airport Way and Spencer Road for three-four weeks. Traffic will be detoured onto Bulman Road, the popular loop route for returning to the Okanagan Rail Trail.
——————
2022 commemorates 25 years since Friends of the South Slopes (in its current incarnation) was established.
Elected recently to the board of directors: Brad Wright, Daphne Richard, Sandy Hilton, Teresa MacKenzie, Milt Stevenson, Alan Milnes, Sharon Shepherd and Cam Kourany.
In his annual report, president Brad Wright noted 2021 Adopt-a-Trail sponsors and volunteers accomplished a wide array of great trail maintenance projects totalling 564 work hours in
Myra-Bellevue and Okanagan Mountain provincial parks. The FOSS trail management committee (aka Trail Crew) spent 629 hours on trail maintenance.
In all, FOSS recorded more than 4,000 volunteer-hours last year.
Trail activity included: 27 new volunteers trained; main double-track trails and several single-tracks in Myra-Bellevue were brushed (vegetation cut back) to provincial park trail standards; double-track Lost Lake Trail was regraded and widened from Hromek Road to Stewart Road East to mitigate erosion and maintain trail standards; two bridges were relocated from Priest Creek Linear Park (City of Kelowna) to Myra-Bellevue; the Golden Mile entrance to Okanagan Mountain Provincial Park was improved; and five kilometres of Wild Horse Canyon Trail were brushed.
—————
Central Okanagan residents are invited to help the Regional District of Central Okanagan draft a new plan to guide management of 27.6-hectare Kalamoir Regional Park over the next 20 years.
Complete a survey at: yoursay.rdco.com, sharing how you currently use the park and thoughts on what priorities the RDCO should consider in the new plan. The survey is open until March 15.
The focus is on: trail/parking improvements, promoting wildlife habitat conservation, enhancement of neighbourhood access, and signage such as park boundaries, directional and cultural/environmental information.
If you create a yoursay.rdco. com account, you can receive updates on future engagement opportunities as the plan is
developed.
—————
Plans for a new Sovereign Lake lodge — a key element in the club’s strategic plan — have been under discussion for many years but a new lodge committee will seek provincial/federal grants, donations from other eligible granting agencies and municipalities, small and medium-sized businesses, and large private-sector corporations.
Sovereign members will be able to make tax-deductible donations to the lodge project through the B.C. Parks Foundation.
J.P. Squire, aka the Ski Sheriff, is a retired journalist.
Email: jp.squire@telus.net