A league-best 19 players on the Penticton Vees roster have now committed to play NCAA Division 1 college hockey in the U.S. after their junior careers are over.
The latest to join the list Monday were 17-year-old defenceman Josh Niedermayer, who’s going to Arizona State University, and 19-year-old forward Stefano Bottini, who’s going to Canisius College.
Niedermayer, a six-foot, 192-pound defenceman, has two goals and 10 assists through 17 games with the Vees in this, his second B.C. Hockey League campaign.
Niedermayer’s older brother, Jackson, is currently in his freshman season at Arizona State and has three points through 13 games. Jackson spent the prior two seasons with the Vees, recording a total of 51 points in 88 games.
The brothers are sons of retired NHL defenceman Scott Niedermayer, a four-time Stanley Cup winner and two-time Olympic champion.
Bottini, a six-foot-one, 189-pound forward from Switzerland, has seven goals and 19 points through 25 games this season with the Vees.
He joined the Vees for the 2020-21 campaign after playing with his hometown Lugano U20 club.
Cansius College is located in Buffalo, N.Y.
The Vees’ 19 commitments to NCAA Division 1 programs are tops in the BCHL. The next-highest total of 14 belongs to the Chilliwack Chiefs.