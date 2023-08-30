Penticton Speedway is merging the previously scheduled Iron Driver Event, originally slated for Aug. 26, into the much-anticipated Fall Brawl event on Sept. 9. This blend promises a showdown featuring an expanded lineup that includes categories like Late Models, RPR Street Stocks, Hit to Pass, and the Hornet Class Championship. The Hit to Pass Event is expected to ignite even more excitement with its thrilling Tug of War and Burn Out competition.
The Avion Motorsports RS1 Series Championship weekend is now scheduled for Oct. 7. The event is the championship race for the Cup and Challenge Series drivers, something we have never hosted at the Speedway before. It will also feature the popular Legend Class cars at the Race event. This showcases 5/8 size nostalgia race cars, attracting skilled drivers from all corners of Western Canada.
For additional details and ticket information, visit: pentictonspeedway.com.