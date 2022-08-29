The B.C. Hockey League is still planning to celebrate its 60th anniversary with a special weekend in Penticton – just a year later than originally planned.
The festivities are now set to face off on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, with a Top Prospects Game at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
The next day, a BCHL alumni game and skills competition is set for the new outdoor rink in downtown Penticton, followed by a three-on-three BCHL All Star Game on the Sunday.
The schedule and events match what was originally set for January 2022 before COVID-19 scuttled the plan.
“We were disappointed to have to cancel our event last year, but we could not be happier to give our fans another opportunity to take part in the festivities this year,” said BCHL deputy commissioner Steven Cocker in a press release.
“It may technically be our 61st season now, but we will celebrate just the same as we would have last year, while recognizing the rich history of the BC Hockey League.
“One of the goals for the future of our league events is to make sure BCHL athletes receive even more exposure to NHL scouts and college coaches. With the debut of our Top Prospects event, we are thrilled to add another stage for our players to showcase themselves in a new environment.”