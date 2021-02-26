Only youth sports teams from West Kelowna will be able to designate Peachland as their home base, town council has decided.
Teams from other areas have previously used Peachland recreational amenities, such as the Cousins Park ball diamond and an indoor gym, often citing a lack of access to those kinds of amenities in their communities.
But given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, councillors are concerned about the potential of out-of-town youngsters to spread the virus in Peachland, where one-third of the residents are age 65 or older.
Council decided this week to keep allowing West Kelowna youth sports teams to use Peachland facilities. That's because most Peachland middle school- and high school-aged students attend classes in West Kelowna.