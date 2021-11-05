Chief Greg Gabriel of the Penticton Indian Band paid a visit to the Penticton Vees this week to talk about truth and reconciliation ahead of the club’s special Orange Shirt Game coming up on Saturday, Nov. 13, at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
Tags
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- Singla Bros. fined $75K for immigration scheme
- Pornhub settles California lawsuit brought by 50 women, including Canadians
- Done deal: New supportive housing project cleared for launch
- No performance bond, no deal?
- Alcohol free for one year
- 8.5% tax hike pitched in city's draft 2022 budget
- UPDATE: RCMP suspect murder-suicide in Osoyoos
- Mixed reviews for drug decriminalization plan
- Penticton CFO going to Westbank First Nation
- Seasonal flu already detected in B.C.
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Latest News
- Sculpture tells ancient Okanagan story
- Weekend events guide, Nov. 5-7, 2021
- COVID-19 cases declining across Canada, but not as quickly as before
- Here's a quick glance at unemployment rates for October, by Canadian city
- Here's a quick glance at unemployment rates for October, by province
- National employment numbers for October from Statistics Canada, at a glance