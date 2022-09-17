Ron Schramm and Andy Webster shared low net honours in Summerland senior men’s golf action.
Schramm won the first flight with a net score of 70. Bill Caros was next with 71 followed by Warren Julien, 72 and Martin Bouchard and Bryce Parker, each with 73.
Webster’s 70 was the low net in the second flight, one shot better than Carey Herschmiller with 71. Glenn Steinke was next with 73 followed by Ed Helgason and David Handy, both with 74.
Rick Drewnisz won the third flight with 71. Bob Tamblyn was next with 72 followed by Jack Johnson and Joe Beggs with 74 and Herb Williams, 75 (countback).
Deuce pot winners wre Tom Woodland, Aslan Anis, Alf Vaagen, Jeff Goodis, Ron Schramm and Eamon Doherty.