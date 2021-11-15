Kelowna Rockets president and general manager Bruce Hamilton announced that Eli Wilson has joined the organization as a goaltender coach.
"I'm very excited about this opportunity to coach with the Kelowna Rockets," said Wilson.
Wilson founded the largest goaltending school in Western Canada, Eli Wilson Goaltending. Eli runs goaltending camps, clinics, and consults worldwide
He has worked as a goaltending coach for the Ottawa Senators, Syracuse Crunch, Medicine Hat Tigers, Vancouver Giants and the Tri-City Americans.
Wilson has worked with over 36 goaltenders in the NHL including Carey Price, Eric Comrie, James Reimer, Joel Hofer, Stuart Skinner, Adin Hill and Devin Dubnyk - who are all WHL alumni.