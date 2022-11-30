Even with his club off to an astonishing 23-0 start in the B.C. Hockey League regular season, Penticton Vees coach Fred Harbinson still had some tinkering to do.
On Wednesday, he swung a three-way trade that saw Penticton give up forward Ethan Mann in exchange for forward Nicholas Degraves, whose rights belonged to the Brooks Bandits in the Alberta Junior Hockey League.
“It is always difficult to tweak your lineup when things are going well but the opportunity to add a player such as Nic was something we couldn’t pass up,” said Harbinson, also the Vees’ head coach and president, in a press release.
“Nic is a versatile player that also knows what it takes to be a champion.”
Degraves, a 19-year-old Edmonton native, spent the past two seasons with the Brooks Bandits. He had 47 points in 53 games of the 2021-22 regular season, then added nine points in six games to help the Bandits win the junior A national championship tournament.
Degraves, who is committed to Penn State, started this season with the Waterloo Blackhawks of the U.S. Hockey League, where he notched eight points in 13 games. He’s expected to make his Vees debut this coming weekend.
Mann, who has 11 points through 19 games so far in what was his second season with the Vees, was dealt to the Trail Smoke Eaters in exchange for Quinn Disher, who was then sent to Brooks for Degraves.
“I can’t thank Ethan enough for the effort he gave in his time in Penticton,” said Harbinson. “He played a big role in our championship run last season and our great start this year; he will always be a Vee.”
The new-look Vees return to the ice Saturday at 7 p.m. to host the West Kelowna Warriors (13-6-2-0) in what is the annual Teddy Bear Toss game. Following the Vees’ first goals, fans will be invited to toss stuffed animals or cold-weather clothing onto the ice. The game will then be stopped and the items collected for the benefit of the local Salvation Army.