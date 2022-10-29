The owner of a new martial arts studio in Penticton is aiming to produce better people and a better community by sharing his 40 years of experience as a master teacher in Tae Kwon Do.
Adam Forest recently moved to Penticton from Sherwood Park, Alta., where he ran a successful Tae Kwon Do program for more than 25 years.
The new Valley Tae Kwon Do studio opened in early October and operates out of the gymnasium inside Queen's Park Elementary located at 333 Power Street in Penticton.
Since moving to Penticton two years ago, Forest has worked hard to find a location to open a new Tae Kwon Do studio after having great success and assisting so many students in Alberta for a quarter century.
“We had been coming here to Penticton and the Okanagan for many, many years in the summetime with the family and the kids,” said Forest. “When COVID hit, I was forced to close my gym in Sherwood Park and the plan for many years was to move here to Penticton and we’ve been here for two years now and are loving it.
“It has been a dream of mine and for my family to move here and be close to the lakes and Mother Nature. We've been planning this for some time.”
As a young competitive cyclist 40 years ago, Forest said he lacked flexibility and was talked into trying martial arts to improve his flexibility and overall fitness.
“I tried it for two months and got addicted and stayed with it ever since,” he said.
Forest has received accreditation as a “master instructor” and is fifth-degree black belt in Tae Kwon Do.
Early on, Forest said he wanted his affiliation in the martial arts be directed towards helping people improve their lives, rather than seek out trophies and competitive success. That’s never changed in four decades.
“My passion has always been the opportunity to help people,” he said. “I’ve helped so many with improved self-confidence to being less of a bully. Many kids I’ve worked with come into the sport as bullies and it’s my job to quiet down that ego and build their confidence so they don’t have to prove how tough they are.
“Tae Kwon Do also helps with co-ordination and overall fitness. There are so many values.”
Another key component all students will learn is “delayed gratification,” he said.
“Delayed gratification is about working hard and there aren’t constant pats on the back. I’m there to encourage, but there’s no instant reward. Eventually, the students pass their tests and get to a different level. It’s about working hard and staying focused and working hard. You keep doing that and you eventually gain delayed gratification knowing years of hard work have paid off.”
Like all martial arts, Tae Kwon Do preaches humility, pride and becoming better people, said Forest.
“Study after study shows students in martial arts have less teen pregnancies, less alcohol and drug abuse, kids fit into society better and far less juvenile delinquency. Committing to the martial arts takes a great deal of discipline and all you learn transfers to making better people.”
Young students who become involved in martial arts also invariably gain long and lasting friendships with other students who share the same personality traits, he said.
“It’s really a leadership program,” he said. “We get many young students who are shy and quiet and if you teach them right, we lead them on a path where they become stronger physically, but also mentally.”
When he looks back at his 40 years in the sport and past 25 years as an instructor, Forest said he’s most proud of helping produce good people who make their communities better places to live.
“A good black belt doesn’t beat up his little brother of friends,” he said. “A good black belt doesn't talk back to his parents or teachers. I promote the concept in my students that if they want to be a good black belt, they have to follow these things master says. The things we teach them about determination, perseverance and never quitting help them so much in their daily lives.”
Every student who achieves black belt status receives a “tea ceremony” where they are honoured for their outstanding achievement.
“I sit down and ask them their thoughts,” he said. “I hear things like I get along with my parents better, I get better grades. I recently had one student tell me he believes he can literally achieve anything he wants because of what he's learned in Tae Kwon Do.”
For the uninitiated, Tae Kwon Do differs from other martial arts like karate in that it’s “75 per cent lower body” or kicking and 25 per cent using your arms and torso, said Forest.
“It’s about developing techniques over many years to get you to black belt status,” he said. “It’s about developing balance and co-ordination and improving your skills every single day.”
Like all martial arts, Tae Kwon Do also teaches self-defense techniques which assist students to defend themselves when necessary, he said.
The fitness and strength benefits also assist athletes involved in other sports such as hockey, basketball, baseball, tennis and many others, he said.
While the majority of his students are youngsters under age 20, the club is open to all ages, said Forest, noting one of his most beloved instructors in Alberta was over age 70.
Classes are held every Monday and Wednesday evening, commencing at 6 p.m.
Forest is looking forward to seeing his club grow and expand in the coming months and years.
“I am really looking forward to working with a group of students who are interested in moving in the same direction as I am,” he said. “My main goal is to work with people who want to improve themselves and become better athletes and better people.”
Once the club is established, Forest has plans to have his students hold regular fundraisers with proceeds going to the local womens’ shelter and other community organizations.
To contact Adam Forest call: 250-328-2944 or email: info@greenleaf4.com
Keith Lacey is a freelance journalist who resides in Penticton.