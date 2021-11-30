Pity the B.C. Hockey League’s schedule maker.
For the third week in a row, the league has rejigged its schedule as a result of flooding and road closures throughout the southern portion of the province.
In addition, the BCHL has cancelled all out-of-conference games for the remainder of the season.
In the Okanagan, that means Vernon Vipers home games set for Dec. 3 and 4 versus Langley and Coquitlam, respectively, have been postponed. And the West Kelowna Warriors’ home game Dec. 4 against Langley has also been postponed.
To help re-balance things, the Vernon will now get visits Dec. 3 from Trail and Dec. 4 from Cranbrook, while Penticton will welcome the Salmon Arm Silverbacks to the South Okanagan Events Centre on Dec. 10.
“The league will continue to revise the schedule in the coming weeks to make up postponed games later in the season,” the BCHL said in a press release.