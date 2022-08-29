Jessica Cullen

Jessica Cullen crosses the finish line at the 2022 Subaru Ironman Canada event in Penticton, B.C.

 Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images for IRONMAN

Jessica Cullen from Waterloo, Ont. was the overall women's winner during the IRONMAN Canada on August 28, 2022 in Penticton. See a special print edition of The Herald on sale Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022 at newsstands throughout the South Okanagan.