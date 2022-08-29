Jessica Cullen from Waterloo, Ont. was the overall women's winner during the IRONMAN Canada on August 28, 2022 in Penticton. See a special print edition of The Herald on sale Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022 at newsstands throughout the South Okanagan.
Most Popular
Articles
- This ain’t your granddaddy’s triathlon
- Sewer owner rejects claim system at risk of ‘catastrophic failure’
- Jeff Symonds crosses the finish line in first
- ‘Piece of paradise’ listed for $10M
- Taxman still coming to 3 churches
- CORRECTION: Run route new this year for Ironman
- Help sought identifying robbery suspect
- Disgraced massage therapist preyed on victim’s faith
- Helicopter company out $30K after B&E
- Low-income seniors' housing project inches forward