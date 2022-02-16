Following the Provincial Health Officer’s (PHO) announcement on Tuesday afternoon, the Penticton Vees are pleased to announce the team will host 100% of the capacity at the South Okanagan Events Centre, beginning on Friday, February 18th.
The lifted restrictions on capacity limits take place at midnight tonight (Wednesday, February 16th), which means full capacity will be in place for the Vees next home game on Friday, February 18th against the West Kelowna Warriors. The announcement comes in time for the Vees three-game weekend on home ice, hosting West Kelowna on Friday night before welcoming the Prince George Spruce Kings on Saturday night. Sunday afternoon sees the Cranbrook Bucks come to town with a Skate With The Vees immediately following the final buzzer. Fans are asked to bring their skates into the building after the game has concluded.
All fans in attendance are still required to follow all health and safety requirements set out by the BC Provincial Health Authority, Penticton Vees and SOEC. This includes wearing face masks covering both nose and mouth at all times (except while actively eating and drinking), and showing proof of double vaccination for those 12 years of age and older by displaying their vaccine passport and government-issued ID.
The Vees (30-6-0-2) will hit the road on Wednesday night as they take on the Salmon Arm Silverbacks (30-6-2-1) in another battle of the top two teams in the BC Hockey League. Puck drop is slated for 7:00 PM at the Shaw Centre with the game being broadcasted live on Bounce Radio 800 as well as streamed online at BCHLTV.ca beginning with the pre-game show at 6:40 PM.