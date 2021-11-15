Jackson Nieuwendyk scored two goals and an assist in leading Penticton Vees to a 6-3 win over Victoria Grizzles in BCHL junior A hockey, Saturday at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
Brett Moravec, Josh Nadeau, Luc Wilson and Frank Djurasevic also scored for the Vees. Michael Hoekstra, Isack Bandu and Jackson Morehouse replied for the Grizziles.
Colin Purcell made 15 saves for the Vees. Cole Schwebius stopped 38 shots for Victoria.
It was the eighth win of the season at home for the Vees (9-2-0) which resume action Wednesday at home against Merritt Centennials. The evening will feature a pregame tribute to Neil Jamieson, former governor of the team.