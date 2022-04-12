The Penticton Vees now know their opponent in the second round of the Shaw BCHL Playoffs as they are set to take on the Prince George Spruce Kings in a best-of-seven Interior Conference Semi Final series beginning on Thursday night at the South Okanagan Events Centre
The Vees made their way into the second round of the playoffs following an opening series against the Trail Smoke Eaters, winning their Interior Conference Quarter Final series four games to one.
Prince George earned their spot in Round #2 after a series that went six games against the Cranbrook Bucks in the opening round of playoff action which the Spruce Kings won four games to two.
The Vees and Spruce Kings have met once in the playoffs in the past 20 years, having last played in the postseason during the 2009 playoffs, a first-round series in which Penticton defeated Prince George in five games.
Full 2nd Round Schedule:
Game #1: Thursday, April 14th @ South Okanagan Events Centre (7:00 PM)
Game #2: Saturday, April 16th @ South Okanagan Events Centre (7:00 PM)
Game #3: Monday, April 18th @ Rolling Mix Concrete Arena (7:00 PM)
Game #4: Tuesday, April 19th @ Rolling Mix Concrete Arena (7:00 PM)
*Game #5: Thursday, April 21st @ South Okanagan Events Centre (7:00 PM)
*Game #6: Saturday, April 23rd @ Rolling Mix Concrete Arena (7:00 PM)
*Game #7: Monday, April 25th @ South Okanagan Events Centre (7:00 PM)
* - If Necessary
Tickets for the second round of the playoffs are now available for purchase at the Valley First Box Office at the SOEC as well as online at valleyfirsttix.com.