Penticton Vees acquired forward Dovar Tinling and defenceman Ben Brunette in a pair of moves, the BCHL team announced Friday.
The Vees acquired the playing rights to Tinling from the Hawkesbury Hawks in the Central Canada Hockey League in exchange for future considerations.
In a separate transaction, Penticton picked up Brunette from the Powell River Kings, for forward Liam Tanner and future considerations. Tanner’s rights were acquired from the Chilliwack Chiefs to complete the earlier Anthony Allepot trade from Jan. 3.
Tinling, 19, split last season between the University of Vermont and the Des Moines Buccaneers in the United States Hockey League. The Pointe-Clair, Que. product suited up for 14 games with Vermont before finishing the season with the Buccaneers.
In 39 games with Des Moines, Tinling posted 12 goals and 13 assists for 25 points. The 5’11,” 180-pound forward is eligible for the 2022 NHL draft and will be attending Philadelphia Flyers' development camp later this summer.
“Dovar is an elite offensive talent who will be a big addition to our forward group. He’s a smart player and we feel he will play an important role in our lineup,” said Vees’ president, general manager and head coach Fred Harbinson in a press release.
Brunette, who turns 20 in August, played last season with the Waterloo Blackhawks in the USHL, but was limited to just 15 games due to injury. The 6’0,” 181-pound blueliner is no stranger to the BCHL, as he played the 2020-21 season with Powell River.
In 20 games with the Kings, the North Bay, Ont. product posted four goals and six assists for 10 points. Brunette is committed to the University of Massachusetts-Lowell.
“Ben is a good, two-way defender with a lot of potential now that he is fully healthy. We feel he will bolster our depth on the blueline for the upcoming season,” said Harbinson.
