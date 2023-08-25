Dennis Glasscock and Denis Hout had the low scores in the Summerland Senior Men’s Golf League this week, both with net rounds of 69.
First flight: Gene Benner, 71, Peter Schnurr, 74, Dennis Foyle, 74, Martin Bouchard, 75
Second flight: Glasscock, 69, Alf Vaagen, 70, Glenn Steinke, 72, David Overgaard, 73
Third flight: Hout, 69, Rick Gotobed, 71, Jerry Sauve, 71, Jeff Clarke, 73
Fourth flight: Edwin Noseworthy, 70, Bob Tamblyn, 70, Terry Steinke, 72, Ken Blower, 72
Sharing the deuce pot were Benner, David Handy, Glasscock, Steinke and Kirby Sands.