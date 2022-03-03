The Penticton Vees got multi-point efforts from Ethan Mann, Spencer Smith and Aydar Suniev as they earned their 5th consecutive victory in a 4-2 triumph over the Merritt Centennials on Wednesday night at the Nicola Valley Memorial Arena.
The Vees started the game with the opening 11 shots on goal and earned the opening goal of the game just 3:06 into action as Ethan Mann put the Vees ahead on the power play. A shot from Aydar Suniev was stopped by Centennials goaltender John Hicks with the rebound getting to the slot as Mann pulled the trigger and fired a shot past the blocker side of Hicks for his 12th goal of the season and a 1-0 advantage.
Just 32 seconds after the Mann strike, Spencer Smith extended the lead to a pair of goals with his 8th marker of the season to push Penticton up by a 2-0 score. Casey McDonald lifted the puck through the neutral zone as Smith caught up to it in the offensive zone for a break behind the Centennials defense, shooting through the legs of Hicks to give the Vees a 2-0 lead.
Despite being outshot 23-11 in the opening 20 minutes, Hicks was strong in the opening period and Merritt was able to get the game within a goal courtesy of Ben Ward, the first goal of two on the night for the veteran Centennials forward.
Ward was sprung on a breakaway pass from Chase Cooke inside of his own zone as he spotted him inside the Vees zone as Ward moved in behind the Vees defense and backhanded a shot over the glove of Vees goaltender Carter Serhyenko at the 12:34 mark of the 1st period and made it a 2-1 game into the 2nd period of play.
The Vees once again started the period with plenty of pressure, getting pucks on net but not being able to beat Hicks and the Centennials before Ben Ward evened the score with his second of the game at the 6:13 mark of the middle stanza and came on the power play.
Tristan Allen threw a puck on net from the mid-point as Serhyenko kicked it out with his right pad with Ward digging at the rebound and sliding it past the blocker side to get the game on level terms with his power play goal.
Just over two minutes after that strike, the Vees got the lead back for good in the game with Aydar Suniev finding the back of the net for a 3-2 lead. The Vees got the puck below the goal line as Brett Moravec sent a pass from the blocker side as he spotted Suniev in the left face-off circle as he blasted a shot past the blocker side of Hicks for his 5th goal of the season and vaulted the Vees ahead by a marker into the 3rd period.
Ryan Hopkins had the lone 3rd period marker as he added the Vees second power play goal of the night at the 4:56 mark to regain their two-goal advantage. Hopkins got the puck at the midpoint as he sent a shot through traffic and past the blocker side of Hicks for his 6th goal of the season and a 4-2 lead in the final period.
Carter Serhyenko and the Vees shut the door down the stretch with the 19-year-old turning aside 23 of the 25 shots thrown his way in his 5th win of the season while John Hicks stopped 54 of the 58 shots fired his way in his 12th loss of the campaign.
--
FINAL SCORE: 4-2 Vees
SHOTS ON GOAL: 58-25 Vees
VEES PP: 2/6
VEES PK: 4/5
3 STARS:
1) Ethan Mann (1-1-2)
2) Spencer Smith (1-1-2)
3) Ben Ward (2-0-2)
Fortis Energy Player of the Game: John Hicks (54 saves on 58 shots)
Attendance: 179
--
The Vees (37-7-0-2) return home for the first of three games at the South Okanagan Events Centre beginning on Friday night as they host the Prince George Spruce Kings (25-12-3-8) on Pucks & Paws Night at the rink. Puck drop is slated for 7:00 PM with tickets available for purchase at the Valley First Box Office as well as online at valleyfirsttix.com.
Saturday night is a big night at the rink as Pink The Rink returns as the Vees host the Trail Smoke Eaters at the SOEC. Fans are reminded to wear their pink in support of Anti-Bullying as the Vees will be wearing special pink jerseys which they will auction off following the game. Puck drop is slated for 6:00 PM with group tickets available for purchase through Vees Director of Ticketing & Merchandise Amanda Lysohirka at amanda@pentictonvees.com.