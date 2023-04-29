The Penticton Vees opened the Interior Conference Final against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks with a 5-1 victory Friday at the SOEC. The Vees lead the best-of-seven series 1-0.
Game two in the best-of-seven series is Saturday, APril 29, 2023 at the SOEC beginning at 7 p.m.
Special teams factored into the win, as the Vees scored two power play goals and added a shorthanded marker.
Thomas Pichette, Bradly Nadeau, Josh Nadeau, Aydar Suniev, and Dovar Tinling each had a goal and an assist. Frank Djurasevic chipped in with two helpers.
Pichette was named the game’s first star as his shorthanded goal in the first period stood up as the game-winner. Pichette with an immediate impact on his return to the lineup after a two-game absence.
Luca Di Pasquo kept his perfect record intact, as he stopped 27 of 28 shots to improve to 9-0 in the BCHL Playoffs.
Isaac Lambert scored the only Silverbacks goal early in the third period, as Salmon Arm suffered their first road loss of the postseason. They were 4-0 away from home coming into tonight’s game.
Penticton didn’t look like a team that had a nine-day break, as they scored twice in the first five and a half minutes to go up by a pair. Tinling opened the scoring with his fifth of the playoffs on the power play at 1:26. Then Pichette put the Vees up 2-0 with his shorthanded goal at 5:28.
Bradly Nadeau stretched the lead to 3-0 early in the second, as he scored his team-leading 12th of the postseason on a great dish by Tinling at 4:47. Tinling took the puck around the net before finding an open Nadeau in front for the one-timer.
After Salmon Arm scored a minute and a half into the third to cut the Vees lead to 3-1, Penticton responded with two more goals to pull away.
Suniev wired a one-timer from the right-wing at 4:24 for his fourth that made it 4-1. Pichette jumped into the play and threw a perfect cross-ice pass over to Suniev. Suniev then set up Josh Nadeau on the power play at 12:39 to put Penticton up 5-1. Nadeau’s seventh finished off the scoring.
GAME NOTES
With his two points Friday, Bradly Nadeau is now the Vees’ all-time franchise playoff scoring leader with 45 career points (23G, 22A) in just 26 games. Nadeau passed Michael Guzzo and Nic Jones for top spot. His older brother Josh Nadeau now sits second with 44 career postseason points. Penticton’s win streak now sits at 24 games. The Vees have also won 39 in a row at home going back to April 1, 2022.
GAME STATS
Final Score: 5-1, Vees
Shots: 34-28, Vees
Vees Scoring: Tinling (PPG), Pichette (SH), B. Nadeau, Suniev, J. Nadeau (PPG)
Vees PP: 2/4
Vees PK: 6/6
Three Stars:
1) Thomas Pichette
2) Bradly Nadeau
3) Josh Nadeau