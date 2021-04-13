Kaeden Lane turned aside all 16 shots he faced and Jacob Quillan scored twice as the Penticton Vees blanked the Cranbrook Bucks 4-0 in BCHL action Monday night at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
Quillan broke the ice at the 15:25 mark of the second period on a nice feed from the right corner off the stick of Levi Carter, who collected his first BCHL point with the assist.
Tyler Ho and Luc Wilson – who now leads all Vees scorers with 11 points – added insurance goals in the third period, before Quillan potted his second of the night – and fifth of the season – with just 1:28 left in the game.
It was Lane’s fifth win and second shutout of the season.
Following a day off Tuesday, the Vees (6-0-0-0) will look to push their winning streak to seven in a tilt against the Trail Smoke Eaters (2-4-0-0) Wednesday at the SOEC. The puck drops at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast live on EZ Rock AM 800 as well as on HockeyTV.com and Shaw Spotlight, beginning with the pre-game show at 6:40 p.m.
The Vees square off against the Bucks (1-5-0-0) again on Thursday night.
Penticton, Trail and Cranbrook are playing in one of five pods set up around the province for the 20-game BCHL regular season. The Vees are the only undefeated team left in the 17-club loop.
In the Vernon pod, the Vipers, West Kelowna Warriors and Salmon Arm Silverbacks are all 3-2-1-0.