Tyler Ho

Penticton Vees forward Tyler Ho battles for possession behind the Cranbrook Bucks night during BCHL action on Monday night.

 Special to The Herald

Kaeden Lane turned aside all 16 shots he faced and Jacob Quillan scored twice as the Penticton Vees blanked the Cranbrook Bucks 4-0 in BCHL action Monday night at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

Quillan broke the ice at the 15:25 mark of the second period on a nice feed from the right corner off the stick of Levi Carter, who collected his first BCHL point with the assist.

Tyler Ho and Luc Wilson – who now leads all Vees scorers with 11 points – added insurance goals in the third period, before Quillan potted his second of the night – and fifth of the season – with just 1:28 left in the game.

It was Lane’s fifth win and second shutout of the season.

Following a day off Tuesday, the Vees (6-0-0-0) will look to push their winning streak to seven in a tilt against the Trail Smoke Eaters (2-4-0-0) Wednesday at the SOEC. The puck drops at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast live on EZ Rock AM 800 as well as on HockeyTV.com and Shaw Spotlight, beginning with the pre-game show at 6:40 p.m.

The Vees square off against the Bucks (1-5-0-0) again on Thursday night.

Penticton, Trail and Cranbrook are playing in one of five pods set up around the province for the 20-game BCHL regular season. The Vees are the only undefeated team left in the 17-club loop.

In the Vernon pod, the Vipers, West Kelowna Warriors and Salmon Arm Silverbacks are all 3-2-1-0.