The Penticton Vees continued their dominance over the West Kelowna Warriors Friday, winning 8-2 in front of over 3,300 fans at the SOEC.
The Vees (37-3-0-1) picked up their second consecutive win as they swept the seven-game season series against the Warriors.
It was a big night for the trio of Spencer Smith, Billy Norcross, and Beanie Richter. That line combined for seven points and all three were named stars. All three scored and Smith had a game-high three points. Norcross and Richter each had a pair of points.
Aydar Suniev, Brett Moravec, Josh Nadeau, and Jackson Nieuwendyk each had a goal and an assist. Penticton’s depth played a major role in the win, as 10 Vees had multi-point games and 12 players recorded at least a point.
Luca Di Pasquo, who was named the Player of the Month for January prior to the game, picked up his 26th win with a 22-save performance.
Penticton scored a season-high six goals in the first period to bust the game wide open. Owen Simpson broke the ice just half a minute into the first and the Vees never looked back. Nieuwendyk, Norcross, Moravec, Suniev, and Josh Nadeau followed Simpson’s lead in the opening frame.
Warriors’ starting goaltender Angelo Zol allowed five goals on 12 shots in the first period, before being replaced by Cayden Hamming. Hamming surrendered three on 17 shots in 46 minutes of relief work.
Smith scored midway through the second period to add to the Vees’ lead, as his redirect made it 7-1 for Penticton. Richter finished off the Vees’ scoring in the third, as he was involved in a slick three-way passing play with Smith and Norcross.
West Kelowna got goals from Jaiden Moriello in the first and Ben MacDonald in the third period, as they dropped their fourth-straight.
GAME NOTES
Owen Simpson’s goal was second of the season and first in 31 games, dating back to October 20th, against Alberni Valley. Moravec’s 23 goals is a new career-high, surpassing the 22 he scored during the 2021-22 season. Smith’s three-point game was the first of his BCHL career. The Vees outscored the Warriors 51-13 in the seven games this season.
GAME STATS
Final Score: 8-2, Vees
Shots: 29-24, Vees
Vees Scoring: Simpson, Nieuwendyk, Norcross, Moravec, Josh Nadeau, Suniev, Smith, Richter
Vees PP: 2/3
Vees PK: 3/4
Three Stars:
Spencer Smith
Beanie Richter
Billy Norcross
Attendance: 3,307
Next Game: Saturday, February 18, at Merritt, 7 p.m.