Ginny Hunter had the low-gross score and Daisey Kapusta carded the best low-net to be crowned overall winners during the senior ladies’ championship earlier this week at the Penticton Golf and Country Club.
Elsy Mackie was the runner-up by countback on the low-gross side, while Petty Metcalf was second overall for low-net.
Winners were also crowned in four flights.
First flight, low gross: Mary Lou Lancaster, Laura Mansell, Karla Hewer. First flight, low net: Maureen Bildfell, Karen St. Martin, Viv Mohoruk.
Second flight, low gross: Diane Banera, Karen Gladish, Kathy Hofmann. Second flight, low net: Jocko Bidlake, Janice Clary, Marleen Tymofievich.
Third flight, low gross: Ria Waldie, Judy Hillier, Shelly Desroches. Third flight, low net: Trish DesBrisay, Gail Johnson, Sherry Badger.
Fourth flight, low gross: Elaine Vonck, Ann Peach, Sue Cooke. Fourth flight, low net: Doreen Bobbitt, Laurie Kadin, Diane Letendre.