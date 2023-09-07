It was back to Sweet Sixteen this week for Ladies Day at the Penticton Golf & Country Club.
Play on Tuesday saw members toil under the Sweet Sixteen format, counting their eight best scores on the front nine and back nine – 16 in all – then subtracting their full handicap.
Dee Dobson won the first flight (handicap 0-19) with a net score of 52 by countback, followed by Maureen Bildfell (52) and Linda Heaslip (53).
Jackie Tuskey topped the second flight (handicap 20-24) with a 55. The runners-up were Lorna Nicholson (57 by countback) and Marilyn Wiens (57).
Lois Moore finished atop the third flight (handicap 25-plus) with a score of 49, followed by Sandra Reeves (54) and Gail Benedictson (56 by countback).