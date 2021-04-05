Despite playing in a small pod with two other teams, the Penticton Vees created some space for themselves with a pair of wins to start the shortened 2020-21 B.C. Hockey League season.
The Vees opened the five-week, 20-game slate on April 2 with 4-1 win over the Trail Smoke Eaters, then followed it up with a 6-3 drubbing of the Cranbrook Bucks.
Tristan Amonte, Jacob Quillan and Luc Wilson lead the Vees in scoring with three points each, while Kaeden Lane picked up both wins in net.
Cranbrook and Trail faced off Sunday, with the Bucks scoring three consecutive goals en route to a 5-3 win.
The Vees return to the ice Thursday, April 8, for a 6 p.m. face-off against Trail, the first of four games in five nights for the club.
Vees games are broadcast live on radio on EZ Rock AM 800 and on TV on the Shaw Spotlight channel for cable viewers. For a fee, you can watch the live-stream online at www.HockeyTV.com.
Penticton’s pod is based at the South Okanagan Events Centre and is one of five around the southern part of B.C. and Vancouver Island.
Other regional rivals like the Vernon Vipers, West Kelowna Warriors and Salmon Arm Silverbacks are grouped in their own pod in Vernon.