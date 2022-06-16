The Penticton Vees Hockey Club is pleased to announce forward Bradly Nadeau has been invited to participate in Hockey Canada’s National Men’s Summer Under-18 Team Selection Camp.
The Under-18 Summer Camp is set to take place July 20-23, at the Markin MacPhail Centre at WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park in Calgary, AB. Nadeau is one of 44 players competing for an opportunity to represent Canada at the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup in Red Deer, AB.
“We are excited to bring together a group of 44 athletes with a solid foundation of junior and international experience for selection camp,” said Alan Millar, Hockey Canada’s Director of Player Personnel. “As our players are preparing to compete in short-term competition, we know all 44 players will come to camp ready to compete for a spot on the team and the opportunity to wear the Maple Leaf in international competition.”
Nadeau, 17, posted an impressive 2021-22 rookie season in the BCHL. In 49 games he compiled 20 goals and 26 assists for 46 points as he finished third in team scoring. The 5’8,” 160-pound winger was the second-highest scoring 16-year-old in the BCHL this past season. Nadeau was named the Vees’ Rookie of the Year. In the BCHL playoffs, Nadeau posted 11 goals and 24 points in 17 games, helping the Vees capture their 13th Fred Page Cup championship. Nadeau is committed to the University of Maine.
This isn’t the first time the Vees’ forward will wear the maple leaf. Nadeau played for Team Red at the 2021 Capital City Challenge in Ottawa, ON. Nadeau had a goal and three assists in five games, as his Team Red finished second.
Bradly is one of two BCHLers to make the grade for the selection camp, joining 17-year-old forward Matthew Wood of the Victoria Grizzlies, a teammate he also had at Capital City Challenge last November. For a full look at the selection camp roster, click here<https://www.hockeycanada.ca/en-ca/team-canada/men/under-18/2022-23/selection-camp/roster>.
