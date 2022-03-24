The Penticton Vees have entered the final weekend of the BCHL’s regular season on a winning note following a 4-3 victory over Wenatchee on Wednesday.
The Vees (42-8-2), who clinched first overall in the BCHL last week, conclude the regular season with two home games beginning tonight at 7 p.m. against the West Kelowna Warriors (35-16-1). On Sunday afternoon, first plays worst as the Vees host the Merritt Centennials (3-44-4) at 4 p.m.
On Wednesday in Wenatchee, Josh Nadeau scored the lone goal of the third period to lift the Vees over the Wild. Bradly Nadeau, Luc Wilson and Casey McDonald also scored in the victory while goalie Kaeden Lane stopped 24 of 27 shots. Scoring for Wenatchee were Garrett Szydlowski, Landon Parker and Ean Somoza. Tyler Shea stopped 33 of 37 shots in the Wenatchee net.
The Vees open the first round of the playoffs, Thursday at home against Trail Smoke Eaters.