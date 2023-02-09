Fred Harbinson isn’t going anywhere.
The Penticton Vees announced Thursday that Harbinson has signed a six-year contract extension that takes him through the end of the 2028-29 campaign as the club’s head coach, general manager and president.
Terms of the deal weren’t released.
Harbinson, 51, is currently in his 16th season with the Vees, who are 35-3-0-1 and sit comfortably atop the B.C. Hockey League standings.
On his watch, the club has won five BCHL playoff championships – including last season – and one national title.
The Vees’ overall regular-season record since Harbinson took the helm is 640-174-15-39-7, and it took just 829 games to reach the 600-win mark. Harbinson also has 144 playoff wins under his belt, the most in BCHL coaching history.
“We are so pleased to have Fred commit six more years to our program,” said Vees’ owner Graham Fraser in a press release.
“Fred’s tireless efforts and professionalism have built a program the city of Penticton can take great pride in. His dedication to the players, on and off the ice, has produced a legacy of winning and developing young men who move on ready for the next stage of their hockey careers and lives.”
Harbinson said in the release his gig is “one of the premier coaching jobs at any level of hockey,” and still offers him room to grow.
“There are organizational goals, both on and off the ice, I want to achieve and I look forward to what the next six and a half years will bring,” said Harbinson.
