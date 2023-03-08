North Okanagan Knights staved off elimination with a 7-2 win over Princeton Posse in Game 4 of the Kootenay International Hockey League’s Bill Ohlhausen division final, Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
Princeton still leads the best-of-seven junior B hockey series 3-1 with the fifth game Friday at 7 p.m. in Princeton with a possible sixth game in Armstrong, Saturday at 7 p.m. It was the Posse’s first playoff loss of the postseason.
Devin Jameson scored a hat-trick and an assist in Tuesday’s win. Kevin-Thomas Walters added two goals an an assist. Ethan O’Rourke and Liam Gayfer scored singles. Brayden Bablitz and Dayton Nelson scored for the Posse.
Josh Hager was the winning goalie stopping 38 of 40 shots. Nate Glenn took the loss in net blocking 48 of 55 shots.
In Game 3, played Monday in Armstrong, Princeton scored four times in the first period en route to a 7-3 win.
Nelson and Ty Russell both scored twice in the win. Sean Mitchell, Bablitz and Jalen McRae added singles. Collin Kozjin, Brodie Pearson and O’Rourke replied for the Knights.
Peyton Trzaska made 30 saves in posting the win in net. Hager stopped 31 shots for the Knights.