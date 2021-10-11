Fin Williams was the overtime hero Saturday night as the Penticton Vees scratched out a 3-2 win over the Wenatchee Wild to fashion a perfect 2-0 start to the B.C. Hockey League’s 2021-22 regular season.
With about two minutes left in the extra frame, the captain corralled a loose puck in the neutral zone to spring himself on a break-away, then buried a pretty deke past Wild netminder Hank Levy.
It was a fitting end to a game that saw the teams knotted at 1-1 and 2-2 after the second and third periods, respectively, in front of a crowd of 2,400 people at the half-capacity South Okanagan Events Centre.
Josh Nadeau scored the Vees’ other goals, while Jayden Price and Cade Littler replied for the Wild.
Colin Purcell stopped 19 of 21 shots in Penticton’s crease to pick up his first BCHL win. Levy blocked 30 of 33 shots in the losing effort.
Wenatchee posed a much stiffer challenge than the Vernon Vipers did during their 4-2 loss Friday night visit at the SOEC.
Williams scored with about three minutes left in the first period, before Joshua Niedermayer scored his first of two on the game to put the Vees up 2-0 after 20 minutes in that one.
Casey McDonald and Niedermayer stretched the lead to 4-0 after 40 minutes.
Reagan Milburn and Ryan Shostak replied for the Vipers in the third period to make it 4-2.
Vees netminder Kaeden Lane turned aside 12 of 14 shots in the wining effort in front of a sell-out crowd of 2,500 fans, while Vipers counterpart Roan Clarke stopped 24 of 28 shots fired his way.
Penticton closes out a three-game homestand when the Trail Smoke Eaters visit on Friday.
Vernon heads to Salmon Arm for a date Friday, before returning the favour at home on Saturday.
West Kelowna 5, Prince George 3
Felix Trudeau scored twice to lift the West Kelowna Warriors to a 5-3 win Saturday night over the visiting Prince George Spruce Kings.
Trudeau opened the scoring just six minutes into the contest, then the clubs exchanged goals until midway through the game, when Chase Dafoe put the Warriors ahead for good.
Nick Roukounakis and Tyler Rubin also scored for West Kelowna. John Herrington, with two, and Austin Fraser lit the lamp for the Spruce Kings.