Get ready for an adrenaline-pumping evening of high-octane entertainment as the RS1 Series Cup Race returns to the Penticton Speedway on July 22.
The event promises non-stop action, live music, and a chance to witness the intense King of the Hill competition. The gates will open at 4:30 p.m., with band Headway taking the stage at 5 p.m.
At 7 p.m., the RS1 Series Cup Race will roar to life, featuring a lineup of high-end, full-bodied track cars competing for championship glory on the oval track.
It’s the first oval track race of the season and one of only two on the circuit this year.
Series promoter Avion Motorsports, which also owns Penticton Speedway, provides all the RS1 cars, which are built identically to level the playing field for drivers.
Amidst all the excitement will be the King of the Hill event, during which two street cars will go head-to-head for two laps. The driver who puts down the fastest lap will win the crown and the chance to ride in an RS1car.
Tickets cost $20 in advance or $25 at the gate. Kids under 10 get in free. There is no cost to park at the site.
For more information and tickets, visit pentictonspeedway.com.