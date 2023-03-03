Two special jerseys will be up for grabs on March 10 when the Penticton Vees take on the Langley Rivermen on Valley First’s Feed the Valley night.
Fans are encouraged to bring donations of non-perishable food items and cash for the Salvation Army food bank.
Everyone who donates will be entered into a draw to win a signed, pink Vees’ anti-bullying jersey, and there will be a raffle for tickets to the Bonnie Raitt concert Sept. 22 at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
Last year’s Feed the Valley night collected approximately 600 kilograms of food.
Meanwhile, the South Okanagan branch of the Grandmothers for Africa will also be at the game to conduct a silent auction of a Vees jersey signed by 37 members of the 2018-19 and 2019-20 squads.
The grannies will be accepting bids through the first intermission at a booth on the SOEC concourse.