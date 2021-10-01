The Penticton Vees Hockey Club is pleased to announce the commitments of forwards Callum Arnott (’04) and Eli Sebastian (’04) for the 2022/23 season.
Arnott, 17, hails from Toronto and is the younger brother of current Vees defenseman Grayson Arnott. The 5’10”, 140-pound forward is set to suit up for St. Andrew’s College this year after not being able to get into any games last season. Arnott last played during the 2019/20 season with the Toronto Marlboros U16 team, scoring 5 goals and 13 points in 32 games played while also skating in one game as an affiliate player with the Oakville Blades of the Ontario Junior Hockey League (OJHL).
“I’m really excited to have the opportunity to join the winning culture they have in Penticton,” said Arnott, “It was a decision that I was happy and eager to make as the Vees are a top junior team and I’m really excited to play in such a great town and in front of the loyal fans they have in Penticton.”
“Callum is a cerebral player who we feel plays the game the right way,” commented Vees Assistant General Manager and Coach Steve Cawley, “We see a lot of his brother (Grayson) in the way that he plays and he is a student of the game.”
Sebastian, 17, stands at 5’11” and 179 pounds while also getting set to take the ice with St. Andrew’s College for this upcoming season after being unable to play last season. The Burlington, Ontario native posted 7 goals and 19 points in 27 games with the Marlboros U16 team in 2019/20, playing alongside Arnott, and also contributed with 1 goal and 5 points in 7 playoff games.
“I’m looking forward to beginning my junior hockey career with a franchise that has such a strong history and tradition,” commented Sebastian, “Penticton is a team that has a winning culture and I can’t wait to join that environment and be a part of something special with the Vees.”
“Eli is a player that competes very hard and is someone we can see playing in all situations for us,” continued Cawley, “He is quick to pucks and also has a fair bit of offensive prowess to his game that we are excited to see.”
“We have been fortunate enough to have a pair of players on our current roster (Arnott and Luke Vardy) who played at St. Andrew’s College,” Cawley concluded, “The job that David Manning and the staff does there is terrific as year in and year out, they produce top end talent that is ready to compete at the Junior hockey level.”
The Vees would like to welcome each of Callum and Eli, along with their families, to the organization, City of Penticton and the South Okanagan.
The Vees conclude their exhibition schedule as they face-off in a weekend home-and-home set against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks, beginning in the Shuswap on Friday night. Puck drop is slated for 7:00 PM from the Shaw Centre with the game being broadcasted on BCHLTV.ca.