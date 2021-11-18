The BC Hockey League announced the postponement of eight games around the league due to inclement weather impacting travel, including the Penticton Vees matchup against the Chilliwack Chiefs at the South Okanagan Events Centre on Friday, November 19th.
With the current flooding situation in Merritt and around the province of British Columbia, the Vees along with the BC Hockey League have made the decision to postpone the game on Friday until a further date and time.
Information on the updated game time and date between the Vees and Chiefs will be announced at a later date.