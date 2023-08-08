The BCHL has announced the schedule for the 2023 league Showcase event in Seattle, Wash. Oct. 22 to 26.
In partnership with the NHL's Seattle Kraken, this year's Showcase will take place at the Kraken Community Iceplex in Seattle, which is the practice facility of the NHL team.
Despite the new location, the event format will remain the same with all 17 BCHL teams playing two regular-season games in front of fans, as well as NHL scouts and NCAA coaches.
The Vees will play Cowichan Valley on Oct. 23 at 1 p.m. followed by Powell River on Oct. 14 at 4:50 p.m.
Ticket information will be available at a later date.