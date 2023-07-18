EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the third in a five-part series showcasing this year’s B.C.Hockey Hall of Fame inductees.
Do whatever is required to win.
That was the motto that carried the WHL’s Vancouver Giants to the 2007 Memorial Cup championship on home ice, and will now see the squad inducted into the team category of the B.C. Hockey Hall of Fame on July 21 in Penticton.
“I thought we had a team that could play any way you want. We could play a skilled game. We could play a tough game. We had this unique group of kids,” said former Giants general manager Scott Bonner.
“It is a hard trophy to win. To win this in Western Canada, with all our friends and family there is probably a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I cherish it even more now that I am looking back on it,” said Bonner.
The 2006-07 edition of the Giants learned through adversity. The club had just come off a league playoff championship but bowed out of the Memorial Cup national championship in semi-finals.
So, they were not going to settle for anything less than hoisting the trophy in 2007 with future NHL players Michal Repik and Milan Lucic helping lead the way offensively during their run.
The Giants also added Wacey Rabbit at the trade deadline to strengthen their top line. A total of 12 Giants from the team went on to play in the NHL, including Evander Kane.
Don Hay, who is the winningest coach in WHL history, was at the helm for the Giants when they battled their way through the regular season with a 45-17-3-7 record and faced the Medicine Hat Tigers (52-17-3) in an intense series to decide who would be the WHL champion.
It took a double-overtime Game 7 decision to determine that. But much to the disappointment of the Giants, it was the Tigers who skated away with the crown. They would meet again though because the Giants had an automatic bye into the tournament as hosts.
The clubs locked horns in the round robin portion of the Memorial Cup tournament and the Tigers edged out a 1-0 win.
After an additional stop in the semi-finals, the Giants met the Tigers in the final game, marking just the second time in Memorial Cup history that two WHL squads faced off in the championship match.
It was a physical battle, with Lucic setting the tone in the first period delivering punishing body checks on the Tigers. The Giants’ Mario Bliznak opened the scoring in the second period, but the Tigers surged back to tie it before the middle frame ended. Repik’s wrap-around broke the tie at 15:05 of the third period and an empty net goal by Spencer Machacek sealed the victory for the Giants, 3-1.
Lucic was named the MVP, Repik took the Ed Chynoweth Trophy as the Memorial Cup leading scorer and both were joined by teammates Cody Franson and Brendan Mikkelson being named to the Memorial Cup All-Star Team.
“It was just a really exciting part of all of our lives because the city was electric. We learned a lot, in a way, from our failure the year before and we came back really focused and on a mission,” said Bonner.
The BCHHOF is physically located at the South Okanagan Events Centre, where glass showcases display inductees’ photos and memorabilia. The hall recently expanded into a breezeway that connects the SOEC to the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre using showcases that were moved over from Memorial Arena.
The induction ceremony, gala and auction is scheduled for Friday, July 21, 7-10 p.m. at the SOEC. Tickets cost $75 each and are available through the SOEC box office.