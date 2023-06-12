Chad Hoverson and Rick Drewnisz shot net scores of 63 and 64 respectively in the Summerland Senior Men’s Golf League.
Hoverson was tops for the day in the fourth flight while Drewnisz won the third flight.
The following are the top four in each flight. All scores are net.
First flight: Warren Julien, 72, Martin Bouchard, 73, Michel Perrault, 73, Dennis Glasscock, 75
Second flight: Dennis Foyle, 71, Gord Young, 72, Dave Overgaard, 72, Bruce Hammond, 74
Third flight: Rick Drewnisz, 64, Rick Gotobed, 69, Jack Johnson, 74, Joe Beggs, 75,
Fourth flight: Chad Hoverson, 63, Dave Wilson, 67, Moe Doyle, 69, Dave Cain, 74.
Four players shared the deuce pot, Warren Julien, Bruce Hammond, Nick Koe and Chad Hoverson.