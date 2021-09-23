Penticton product Tyler Pisiak has been named captain of the Nelson Leafs hockey club for the 2021-22 season.
The team, which plays in the Kootenay International Junior Team, announced its leadership team last week on social media.
Pisiak, 20, had 14 points and 115 penalty minutes in his first full season with the Leafs in 2019-20. He scored two points in three games before the 2020-21 season was cancelled due to the pandemic.
The six-foot-one, 175-pound forward played four seasons at the Okanagan Hockey Academy in Penticton before moving on to the junior B ranks.