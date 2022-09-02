The Penticton Vees, proud members of the BC Hockey League (BCHL), are proud to announce Josh Nadeau, Josh Niedermayer, and Spencer Smith have been named Alternate Captains.
The three Alternate Captains join Captain Frank Djurasevic as the Vees’ leadership group for the 2022-23 BCHL season.
“With 14 returning players we had a plethora of options for Alternate Captains,” began Vees’ President, GM & Head Coach Fred Harbinson. “Josh Nadeau, Spencer Smith and Josh Niedermayer will do an outstanding job in helping Frank lead our team.”
Nadeau is entering his second season with the Vees and was second in team scoring during the 2021-22 regular season, with 40 goals and 72 points in 54 games. He scored the second-most goals in the BCHL last season. In the 2022 BCHL Playoffs, Nadeau had a BCHL-best 12 goals in 17 games, as he helped guide the Vees to their 13th Fred Page Cup championship. The left-winger is committed to the University of Maine.
Niedermayer, 18, is back for his third season in the Peach City. The defenceman posted four goals and 18 points in 43 regular season games last year. In the Fred Page Cup Playoffs, Niedermayer flourished in a shutdown role, as he was only on the ice for one even strength goal against in 17 games. In two seasons with the Vees, Niedermayer has tallied five goals and 29 points. The blueliner is committed Arizona State University.
Smith, 20, returns to Penticton for his final season of junior hockey and second with Vees. The centerman posted 11 goals and 25 points during the 2021-22 regular season. In the playoffs, the St. Catharines, ON, product chipped in with three goals and five points in 17 games. Prior to joining the Vees, Smith played two seasons with the Lincoln Stars in the United States Hockey League (USHL). In 47 career games in the USHL he posted eight goals and 13 points. Smith is committed to University of Massachusetts-Amherst
The Vees open their 2022 Exhibition Schedule on Friday, September 9th, against the Vernon Vipers at the SOEC. Tickets are $10 for adults and seniors. Local youth under 19 are free courtesy of Peter Bros. Paving. Tickets are available at the Valley First box office, or online at www.valleyfirsttix.com
Group tickets are now available for the 2022-23 season with rates as low as just $12 per game. Contact Director of Ticketing and Merchandise, Amanda Lysohirka, at amanda@pentictonvees.com for more information.