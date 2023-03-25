PRINCETON — Tyson Horiachka’s goal 36 seconds into sudden-victory overtime lifted Princeton Posse to a 4-3 victory over Revelstoke Grizzlies in the KIJHL’s Okanagan Shuswap final, Friday.
The Posse now take a 3-2 series lead into Game 6 in Revelstoke, Sunday evening. Should a seventh game be needed it will be Tuesday in Princeton at 7 p.m.
Ty Olsen, Lucas Sadownyk and Sean Mitchell also scored in the win. Mitchell’s powerplay goal at 17:17 in the third period sent the game into overtime.
Colton McLeod, Brad Augot and Carter Bettenson scored for the Grizzlies which led 1-0 at the end of the first period, 3-2 at the end of the second.
Peyton Trzaska made 27 saves in posting the win in net. Jozef Kuchaslo made 41 stops for Revelstoke.