Six current and future members of the Penticton Vees cracked the NHL Central Scouting Bureau’s list of top-ranked North American skaters ahead of the 2023 draft.
Bradly Nadeau was listed at 17th, followed by Aydar Suniev at 40th. Nadeau finished second in the BCHL regular season scoring race with 110 points – three back of older brother Josh – while Suniev was third with 90.
Ryan Hopkins, a defenceman, was ranked 199th. He scored 48 points in the regular season, third among all BCHL blue-liners.
Finally, incoming Vees forwards Francesco Dell’Elce and Jonathan Castagna, who both played this season at St. Andrew’s College in Ontario, were ranked 90th and 91st, respective. Larry Keenan, who played at Culver Military Academy in Indiana, was ranked 73rd.
A total of 252 skaters made the North American rankings, while another 150 made the list of top international skaters.
A total of 224 players will be picked by the NHL’s 32 teams over the course of seven rounds of the draft scheduled for late June in Nashville.