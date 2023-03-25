The Penticton Vees keep finding ways to win. The Vees scored five, third period goals Saturday, enroute to a 5-1 victory over the Vernon Vipers at the SOEC.
The win was the Vees (49-3-0-1) 14th in a row, as they swept the five-game season series against the Vipers.
After a scoreless 40 minutes, the two teams combined for six goals over the final 20 minutes. Penticton had 20 shots through two periods but scored five goals on 19 shots in the final frame.
Vernon’s Julian Facchinelli opened the scoring 52 seconds into the third period, but the Vees responded with two in 31 seconds to take a 2-1 lead and they never looked back.
Spencer Smith and Josh Nadeau each scored twice in the third and Bradly scored the other. Smith picked the perfect time for his first multi-goal game of the season. The veteran forward, one game shy of 200 for his junior career, was named the game’s first star as well.
Josh Nadeau scored his 42nd and 43rd goals of the season in the third, as he is two goals behind brother Bradly and Aydar Suniev for the league lead. Young brother Bradly scored a power play goal for his 45th of the season and 18th power play marker, which moves him into a tie with older brother Josh for the BCHL lead.
It was a tight-checking contest through two periods, as the two teams combined for just 29 shots and two power plays in 40 minutes. Penticton held Vernon to four and three shots respectively over the final two periods.
After Vernon’s Facchinelli made it 1-0 inside the first minute of the third, Penticton got a tying goal from Josh Nadeau at 2:12.
Smith then put the Vees ahead 2-1 31-seconds later, when he scored on rebound after the initial shot from the point was blocked.
Josh Nadeau scored just over two minutes after that, as his second of the game made it 3-1 at five minutes in. His younger brother scored on the team’s third power play of the game. Bradly wired a one-timer from the circle that popped the water bottle off the net, which put Penticton up 4-1.
Smith scored his second of the game inside the final minute on another Vees power play. Cal Arnott won the puck off the draw and found Smith out front for the tap in to make it 5-1 with half a minute left on the clock.
GAME NOTES
Bradly and Josh Nadeau extended their point streaks to 14 games in the win. With his assist Friday, Frank Djurasevic pushed his point streak to six games. Penticton improved to 25-0 at the SOEC this season. A win Sunday against Salmon Arm would make the Vees just the eighth team in BCHL history to win 50 games in a single season.
--
GAME STATS
--
Final Score: 5-1, Vees
--
Shots: 39-12, Vees
--
Vees Scoring: Smith (2), Josh Nadeau (2), Bradly Nadeau
--
Vees PP: 2/4
Vees PK: 2/2
--
Three Stars:
Spencer Smith
Josh Nadeau
Julian Facchinelli (VER)
--
Next Game: Sunday, March 26, vs. Salmon Arm, 4 p.m., SOEC