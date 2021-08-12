A Big White restaurant that had a big end-of-season bash in violation of COVID-19 health orders has been fined $3,500.
The amount of a penalty is based on the size of the employer’s payroll, and the nature of the violation, WorkSafe BC explained in an email.
Video widely shared on social media showed a large gathering of young people partying at Carley Victoria’s restaurant. People were shown without masks, standing close to one another, and dancing on tables.
Big White vowed to terminate the restaurant’s lease. The owner apologized.