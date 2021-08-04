The Penticton Vees Hockey Club is pleased to announce forward Beanie Richter (’04) has committed to Yale University.
Richter, 16, is familiar with the Vees organization despite not playing any regular season games with the club last season. The 6’0”, 161-pound forward spent the duration of the 2020/21 season with the Vees but could not play any regular season games due to roster rules. Richter did play in a game during the Okanagan Cup as those were exhibition games and practiced all season long with the Vees while being joined by his brother, Tom, ahead of the 2021 Pod Season.
Through his hard work and dedicationto the team while practicing and being with the group every day, the Greenwich, Connecticut native was honoured with the Robert Skinner Courage Award and was the award’s youngest winner.
Prior to his tenure with the Vees, Richter played for Brunswick School in the United States High School Prep league, scoring 9 goals and adding 19 assists for 19 points in 31 games played. The Richter name is a staple amongst hockey circles as Beanie’s dad, Mike, starred for the New York Rangers, and played 666 career NHL games, including hoisting the Stanley Cup in 1994.
“I’m excited to be committing to a such a storied program like Yale,” commented Richter, “I look forward to adding to the history of the school and hockey and I’d like to thank everyone who has helped me along the way.”
Yale University is located in New Haven, Connecticut with Keith Allain behind the bench of the Bulldogs since the 2006/07 season. The Bulldogs play out of ingalls Arena and play out of the Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC).
