Veterans will be the star of the show Friday night as the Penticton Vees host the Vernon Vipers in B.C. Hockey League action at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
The club is offering free admission to veterans and active service members of the Canadian Armed Forces. Family members of veterans and active service members will get in for $10. Local youth under 19 always watch for free, courtesy of Peters Bros.
Friday’s game, which starts at 7 p.m., will be preceded by a special ceremony that will include the 788 Dragoon Royal Canadian Army Cadets Corps and the 259 Panther Royal Canadian Air Cadets Squadron marching on the flags.
In their first meeting of the season back on Oct. 15, the Vees (16-0-0-0) skated to an 8-2 win over the host Vipers (7-7-0-2) at Kal Tire Place.