Members of the Penticton Vees claimed all three of the B.C. Hockey League’s stars of the week
Josh Nadeau was named first star on the strength of a nine-point performance in two games last weekend, which gave him 43 on the season and top spot in the BCHL scoring race.
His brother, Bradly Nadeau, was named second star after a six-point weekend that put him in second place in the BCHL scoring race with 42 points, while Aydar Suniev was named third star after his own six-point weekend.
Suniev’s 30 points are the most among BCHL rookies and third among all players.
The Vees (20-0-0-0) host the Salmon Arm Silverbacks (11-7-0-1) on Wednesday night. Puck drop is at 6:30 p.m. and will be preceded by former broadcaster Al Formo and retired NHL’er Duncan Keith being inducted into the club’s Ring of Honour.
The club then hits the road this coming weekend for a pair of games on Vancouver Island. They visit the Alberni Valley Bulldogs (9-9-1-0) on Friday night and Power River Kings (6-11-1-1) on Saturday night.