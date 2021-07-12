The Edmonton Journal reported Monday that Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Duncan Keith, who resides in Penticton, has been traded to the Oilers.
According to the Journal, the three-time Stanley Cup champion was dealt for Caleb Jones and a third-round pick.
In addition to winning the Cup on three separate occasions, Keith is a three-time all-star, twice winning the Norris Trophy as the league’s best defenseman. In 2015, he won the Conn Smythe Trophy as most valuable player of the NHL playoffs.
With 1,192 regular season games played, Keith is second in all-time games played for the Blackhawks, behind Stan Mikita with 1,396.
Jones, 24, was a fourth-round pick of the Oilers and joined the team in 2018-19 when he divided his time with the affiliate AHL club in Bakersfield.
Keith, who turns 38 on Friday, has played his entire NHL career in Chicago, drafted in the second round, 54th overall in 2005.