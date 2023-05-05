Penticton Vees booked a date in the Fred Page Cup final with a 7-4 win over Salmon Arm Silverbacks in Game 5 of the Interior division final, Friday.
The Vees win the best-of-seven series 4-1 and now advance to play Alberni Valley in the BCHL championship.
Bradly Nadeau and Aydar Suniev led the scoring with two goals each. Billy Norcross, Josh Nadeau and Frank Djurasevic (into an empty net) scored in the victory. Maddux Martin had two goals for Salmon Arm and C.J. Foley a single goal.
Luca DiPasquo made 17 saves in the victory. Matthew Tovell stopped 26 shots for Salmon Arm.
The dates for the championship series will be announced on the weekend.